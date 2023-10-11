Martin says Defence Forces recruitment targets are ‘extremely challenging’

Tánaiste Micheál Martin has said it will be “extremely challenging” to meet Defence Forces recruitment targets by 2028, as he set out a budget ambition to recruit just 400 new members within the year.

Mr Martin, who is also Minister for Defence, said €12 million of the €1.23 billion allocation for his Department under Budget 2024 will be used to recruit 400 additional members.

As of the end of August, the strength of the Permanent Defence Forces stood at 7,671, with 6,221 Army, 755 Navy and 695 Air Corps.

However, this is well below the current establishment of the Permanent Defence Forces at almost 9,600, with the ambition to move to 11,500 (including civilian staff) by 2028.

Speaking at a post-budget press conference on Wednesday, Mr Martin said: “We’re aiming to get a net 400 increase this year, which would be good going.

“The 11,000 is well off if I’m honest.”

'Realistic target'

He said the 400 figure was a “realistic target” based on current trends but said there was no limit for recruitment within the year.

Mr Martin said there were difficulties in recruiting due to high levels of employment in the economy, but added that the offer for new recruits is “very competitive”.

However, the defence minister said there were acute “problems” in relation to navy recruitment due to competition from pharmaceutical and technology companies in the Cork area.

“There is significant evidence of literally poaching of naval personnel. In some cases, companies buying out the contracts to recruit.”

Asked if there was competition with the Government’s own ambition to recruit 1,000 more gardaí, Mr Martin said there was a focus on cultural transformation within the Defence Forces to make it a more attractive place to work.

Asked if he expected to meet the 11,500 target by 2028, Mr Martin said: “I think it’s going to be very challenging.”

By Cillian Sherlock, PA

