Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Meet the Carlow man who’s part of team set to launch Ireland’s first satellite into orbit

Meet the Carlow man who’s part of team set to launch Ireland’s first satellite into orbit
Aaron Empey Photo Carlow Nationalist
Ayomide Akinshilo
Ayomide Akinshilo
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

A Carlow man is going to be part of the team to launch Ireland’s first satellite into orbit this week.

A team of students and professors at University College Dublin (UCD) is currently designing, building, and preparing to launch Ireland’s very first satellite.

On this team is Aaron Empey from Tinryland; currently studying within the Star Formation group in the UCD School of Physics as a PhD student.

His profile on the EIRSAT-1 team states that Aaron is involved in the testing and operations of the satellite.

Advertisement

He graduated with a BSc in Physics with Astronomy and Space Science from UCD in 2022.

Aaron Empey Photo Carlow Nationalist

As part of the EIRSAT-1 team he is involved in the testing and operations of the satellite which tomorrow (Wednesday) will be launched by rocket into space.

Advertisement

It will carry three experiments into space and report data back to a command centre on the Irish campus.

Aaron was reported as saying by the Carlow Nationalist: “This has been a truly amazing project to work on. Our team in UCD is the first in the country to design and build a satellite that will be launched into orbit and then operated from Ireland. Having started on this project as a student, and worked on it for so long, it is extremely exciting to now be this close to launch date!’

The satellite’s three experiments will test new space technologies developed in Ireland, including an advanced instrument that will probe the early Universe.

Keep up to date with all of the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Dunnes Stores shortens time frame for €10 off €50 vouchers

 By Beat News
News 2

The 2023 Nostradamus predictions make for grim reading

 By Ayomide Akinshilo
News 3

Funeral of Ben Dunne to take place today in Dublin

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement