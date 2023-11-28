Meet the Carlow man who’s part of team set to launch Ireland’s first satellite into orbit

A Carlow man is going to be part of the team to launch Ireland’s first satellite into orbit this week.

A team of students and professors at University College Dublin (UCD) is currently designing, building, and preparing to launch Ireland’s very first satellite.

On this team is Aaron Empey from Tinryland; currently studying within the Star Formation group in the UCD School of Physics as a PhD student.

His profile on the EIRSAT-1 team states that Aaron is involved in the testing and operations of the satellite.

He graduated with a BSc in Physics with Astronomy and Space Science from UCD in 2022.

As part of the EIRSAT-1 team he is involved in the testing and operations of the satellite which tomorrow (Wednesday) will be launched by rocket into space.

It will carry three experiments into space and report data back to a command centre on the Irish campus.

Aaron was reported as saying by the Carlow Nationalist: “This has been a truly amazing project to work on. Our team in UCD is the first in the country to design and build a satellite that will be launched into orbit and then operated from Ireland. Having started on this project as a student, and worked on it for so long, it is extremely exciting to now be this close to launch date!’

The satellite’s three experiments will test new space technologies developed in Ireland, including an advanced instrument that will probe the early Universe.

