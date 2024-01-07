Met Éireann issues nationwide fog warning as schools set to return in freezing conditions

Met Éireann has issued a nationwide fog warning for Monday morning as schools are set to return in freezing conditions.

The forecaster said areas of fog will become dense and widespread on Sunday evening and linger until Monday morning when students head back to class after the Christmas break.

Drivers and other road users are being warned of hazardous travelling conditions during Monday's early rush hour.

⚠️ A fog warning has been issued for Ireland ⚠️ Areas of fog will become dense and widespread this evening & linger until Monday morning😶‍🌫️ 🚗Hazardous travel conditions ⏲️Valid: 18:00 Sunday 07/01 to 10:00 Monday 08/01 More here 👇https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/JgwfCHlJly — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 7, 2024

The alert comes amid a cold weather advisory issued by Met Éireann for the entire country over the next six days.

The advisory, which warns of sharp and severe frost, icy patches and dense fog at times, began on Saturday afternoon and will remain in place until Friday night.

Met Éireann meteorologist Liz Coleman said it will feel "much colder" than it has recently, with daytime temperatures in the low single figures and nighttime temperatures falling below zero in most areas.

She said widespread frost is expected over the next week along with some ice. While it will be cold, it will be mainly dry with sunny spells as the high pressure will prevent any significant rainfall.

"There will be showers at times in the north and west over the weekend and in the east through next week, but rainfall amounts will be low," Ms Coleman added.

"The cold temperatures coupled with near calm conditions means fog will also be a feature of our weather, particularly over the weekend.

"Dense fog patches are likely on Sunday night. With little wind to clear the fog, it may linger into the daytime in some areas leading to tricky travelling conditions."

Met Éireann said current indications suggest high pressure will be in control of our weather until next weekend when the models show a breakdown to more unsettled, but still cold, weather.

