Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Met Éireann warns of heavy downpour in the South East, status yellow issued

Met Éireann warns of heavy downpour in the South East, status yellow issued
Ayomide Akinshilo
Ayomide Akinshilo
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

A status yellow rainfall warning comes into effect today for several counties, including Waterford.

It starts at 10 am and lasts until lunchtime tomorrow.

Waterford, Cork, Kerry, Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, and Wicklow are set to be affected.

Spells of heavy rain spreading eastwards will be accompanied by strong and gusty south-easterly winds.

Advertisement

Met Éireann is warning that localised flooding, poor visibility, and difficult travelling conditions are all possible.

Met Éireann says Wednesday "will be a damp, cloudy and rather windy day, with outbreaks of rain, turning heavy at times, especially across parts of Munster and south Leinster, bringing a risk of spot flooding. Milder than recent days, with afternoon highs of 7 to 10 degrees generally, though a little cooler in Ulster, in fresh to strong and gusty southeast winds."

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Burglars caught red handed trying to break-into Tipperary home

 By Ayomide Akinshilo
Sport 2

Declan Rice earns dramatic last-gasp win for Arsenal at Luton

 By Beat News
News 3

Road tolls to increase for second time in under a year from January

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement