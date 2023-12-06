Met Éireann warns of heavy downpour in the South East, status yellow issued

A status yellow rainfall warning comes into effect today for several counties, including Waterford.

It starts at 10 am and lasts until lunchtime tomorrow.

Waterford, Cork, Kerry, Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, and Wicklow are set to be affected.

Spells of heavy rain spreading eastwards will be accompanied by strong and gusty south-easterly winds.

Met Éireann is warning that localised flooding, poor visibility, and difficult travelling conditions are all possible.

Met Éireann says Wednesday "will be a damp, cloudy and rather windy day, with outbreaks of rain, turning heavy at times, especially across parts of Munster and south Leinster, bringing a risk of spot flooding. Milder than recent days, with afternoon highs of 7 to 10 degrees generally, though a little cooler in Ulster, in fresh to strong and gusty southeast winds."

