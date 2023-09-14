Play Button
"Meteor strike" on Dublin beach was just some lads with kids' shovels

Aoibhin Fallon
A hole dug by some lads on a beach in Dublin ended up on Virgin Media News last night after passers by thought it had been created by a meteor strike.

The story started when walker Dave Kennedy found a crater on Portmarnock beach and was convinced that the rock he found inside had come from outer space.

However a video has since emerged of a group of lads digging the hole on Saturday, using kids shovels.

Nicely played lads!

