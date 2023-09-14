"Meteor strike" on Dublin beach was just some lads with kids' shovels

A hole dug by some lads on a beach in Dublin ended up on Virgin Media News last night after passers by thought it had been created by a meteor strike.

The story started when walker Dave Kennedy found a crater on Portmarnock beach and was convinced that the rock he found inside had come from outer space.

#WATCH A strange discovery on a North Dublin beach has caused a big stir and it came about after one man, walking on the beach, noticed a large crater in the sand and a rock which he suspects crashed to earth from space@Hanelizaa reports ⤵️#VMNews pic.twitter.com/wUYpxVkzx7 — Virgin Media News (@VirginMediaNews) September 13, 2023

However a video has since emerged of a group of lads digging the hole on Saturday, using kids shovels.

lads I’m in bits. Virgin Media news is after reporting on a hole on portmarnnock beach that ‘Could be the aftermath of a cosmic event’. Some fellas literally dug it the day before with a kid’s shovel The way your man was talking about the rock being an asteroid had me in tears https://t.co/dNFNanF8Mn pic.twitter.com/GoTTNkcA5U — spochadóir (@spochadoir) September 14, 2023

Nicely played lads!