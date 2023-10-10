Mia Khalifa has expressed her stance on the Middle East conflict through a series of controversial social media posts.

According to the New York Post, the former adult film star celebrated Hamas' recent attack on Israel in a post on X.

Claimed as a terrorist group by the DFA, Hamas carried out a violent assault on Israel.

This attack led to hundreds of casualties, involving unconventional methods such as paragliding into key targets, including a techno music festival, and firing upon civilians.

Israel responded with missile attacks on Gaza, causing further casualties.

Can someone please tell the freedom fighters in Palestine to flip their phones and film horizontal — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) October 7, 2023

“If you can look at the situation in Palestine and not be on the side of Palestinians, then you are on the wrong side of apartheid, and history will show that in time,” Mia Khalifa stated on X, formally Twitter, on Saturday.

In a separate, now deleted, post on X, Khalifa called a photo of Hamas terrorists a “Renaissance painting.”

The Lebanese-American celebrity has faced online criticism, with numerous X users interpreting her posts as supportive of Hamas' attack.

Comments such as: "This is probably the worst comment I’ve ever seen on any social platform" and "You are pure evil...wow" quickly arose.

I’m sorry but does anyone actually take this girl seriously 💀😂 — Gabrielle Epstein (@GabbyEpstein1) October 8, 2023

About the conflict in the Middle East

Hamas' attack is the deadliest on Israel in decades, claiming at least 900 lives.

Hamas took an unconfirmed number of Israeli civilians to Gaza as hostages.

Israel's airstrikes on Gaza have left streets in ruins, with at least 419 killed and over 2,000 wounded, according to the Palestinian authorities.

The EU Commission suspended all funding to Palestine pending a review of the Hamas attack.

Hamas, an Islamist militant group, has controlled Gaza since the mid-2000s.

Despite winning the 2006 parliamentary election, they are designated terrorists by Israel, the US, UK, Australia, Canada, Japan, and the EU.

