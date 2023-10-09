Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Department of Foreign Affairs confirms stance on Hamas attacks in Israel

Department of Foreign Affairs confirms stance on Hamas attacks in Israel
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar (left) and Tanaiste Micheal Martin during the rededication of the National Army Monument at Glasnevin Cemetery in Dublin. Picture date: Sunday July 30, 2023.
Ayomide Akinshilo
Ayomide Akinshilo
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

The Irish Department of Foreign Affairs has denied claims that it does not see Hamas as a terrorist organization.

The DFA have received numerous queries regarding Ireland's stance on the Hamas attack on Israel over the weekend.

In response, the Department of Foreign Affairs says Hamas is a terrorist organisation.

Advertisement

The Department has said it is monitoring the situation in Israel and has urged Irish citizens to an contact the DFA on 01-4082000.

Earlier today, Beat 102 103 reported that an Irish-Israeli citizen Kim Damti kidnapped by Hamas while attending a music festival near the Gaza border.

Advertisement

The mother of a 22-year-old Irish-Israeli woman has spoken of her heartbreak as she waits for news about her daughter.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Shannon Airport reopens after closing due to heavy fog

 By Ayomide Akinshilo
News 2

'Tyreland's Call' possibly the best ad ever!

 By Ava Somers
News 3

Irish celebrity pleads not guilty to engaging in sexual acts with underage girl

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement