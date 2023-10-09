Department of Foreign Affairs confirms stance on Hamas attacks in Israel

The Irish Department of Foreign Affairs has denied claims that it does not see Hamas as a terrorist organization.

The DFA have received numerous queries regarding Ireland's stance on the Hamas attack on Israel over the weekend.

In response, the Department of Foreign Affairs says Hamas is a terrorist organisation.

Advertisement

In response to queries, DFA confirms it is categorically false that Ireland refused to agree a reference to Hamas as a terrorist organisation in the EU statement in response to attacks in Israel. Hamas is listed by the EU as a terrorist organisation, unanimously agreed by all MSs — Irish Foreign Ministry (@dfatirl) October 9, 2023

The Department has said it is monitoring the situation in Israel and has urged Irish citizens to an contact the DFA on 01-4082000.

Earlier today, Beat 102 103 reported that an Irish-Israeli citizen Kim Damti kidnapped by Hamas while attending a music festival near the Gaza border.

Advertisement

The mother of a 22-year-old Irish-Israeli woman has spoken of her heartbreak as she waits for news about her daughter.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.