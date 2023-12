A teenager missing from Wexford has been located safe and well.

15-year-old Kerrie Noonan was reported missing from New Ross, County Wexford on Thursday, November 30th.

The teen was known to frequent the Waterford and Limerick areas.

An Garda Síochána have thanked the public for their assistance.

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.