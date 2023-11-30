Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Most electric vehicle drivers experience cheaper running costs

Most electric vehicle drivers experience cheaper running costs
Electric car charging spot, © PA Wire/PA Images
Beat News
Beat News
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

A survey has shown that 85 per cent of electric car drivers in Ireland have noted that running costs are cheaper than their previous traditional petrol/diesel cars.

The study, carried out by DoneDeal in November, found 62 per cent of Irish electric vehicle drivers plan to buy another EV as their next car purchase.

For those who are not planning on purchasing an electric vehicle, 33 per cent said this was due to a preference for traditional petrol/diesel cars.

Some 27 per cent of those surveyed said the high prices for electric vehicles was their main reason for not purchasing one.

Advertisement

Thirteen per cent noted the lack of a charging infrastructure in Ireland, while 10 per cent would not purchase an electric vehicle due to inability to charge at home.

In October, DoneDeal found the demand for electric vehicles was up 73 per cent since the same period last year.

By Michael Bolton

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Sport 1

FAI reject investors’ €90m plan for ‘Premier League Ireland’

 By Ayomide Akinshilo
Tipperary News 2

Mayor reveals date Clonmel town bus service will commence full operation

 By Ayomide Akinshilo
News 3

Major Waterford Airport announcement expected tomorrow

 By Joleen Murphy
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement