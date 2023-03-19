Mother and son accused of robbing drunk man while pretending to be taxi service

A mother and her teenage son have been accused of robbing a drunk man in Dublin, in the early hours of Friday morning.

They were also accused of pretending to be a taxi service.

34 year-old Maria Muntean, and 18 year-old Damit Rostas - of Virginia Hall, Belgard Square, Tallaght, Dublin - were arrested in Ballsbridge, just before 4am on Friday.

Dublin District Court, yesterday, heard the complainant was intoxicated on Kildare Street, when approached by Mr Rostas who claimed to be a taxi service.

After getting into the vehicle, the complainant was allegedly robbed of his iPhone and bank card, before being thrown from the car.

Gardaí noticed man being "ejected" from car

According to the Irish Examiner, the contested bail hearing was told that the man got in the back seat, and the car drove toward Dublin 4.

It was alleged he requested that they stop but was told “no” and “we are a taxi; we will get you home safe”.

However, when the car reached Serpentine Avenue, he was spotted falling out but “got up and looked very stunned”.

While on patrol, Gardaí noticed a man being "ejected" from a car "in motion",

After refusing to pull over for Gardaí, the 2008-reg car was forcibly stopped.

Judge Jones said the individuals had the presumption of innocence in the case which he regarded as serious.

Bail was denied for father-of-one Mr. Rostas, but Ms Muntean was released under a strict curfew.

They will appear before court again next week.