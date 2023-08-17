Motorcyclist seriously injured following collision with Jeep in Waterford

A man in his 40's has been seriously injured in a collision between a jeep and a motorcycle in Co. Waterford.

The collision occurred on the R681 at Ballymurrin, Kill, at around half past 5 yesterday evening.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to University Hospital Waterford.

A technical examination of the scene is ongoing.

The road remains closed today between Kill and the Ballyleen crossroads.

Local diversions are in place and it is expected to reopen in the coming hours.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

