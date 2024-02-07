Nestlé to discontinue Breakaway and Yorkie biscuit bars

The Breakaway and Yorkie biscuit bars are to disappear from shelves following a decline in sales, maker Nestle has announced.

Nestlé said the chocolate-covered Breakaway will no longer be produced from March, to make way for new products.

Breakaway fans can still buy the bar throughout February and March while stocks last.

The biscuit bar was launched in 1970 by Rowntree Mackintosh before being acquired by Nestlé in 1988.

As well as the Breakaway, Nestlé is also discontinuing Yorkie Biscuit bars – not to be confused with Yorkie chocolate bars, which are “staying for good”.

A packet of Yorkie Biscuit bars

It follows Nestlé blaming falling sales on its decision in November to discontinue the Caramac bar after 64 years.

A Nestlé spokeswoman said: “We know fans will be disappointed to see it go, but it’s time for us to say goodbye to Breakaway.

“We have seen a decline in the sales of Breakaway over the past few years and, unfortunately, we had to make the difficult decision to discontinue it.

“By saying goodbye to Breakaway, we can focus on our best-performing brands, as well as develop exciting new innovations to delight consumers’ tastebuds.”

She added: “While we know it’s sad to see Yorkie Biscuit go, we want to assure shoppers that we have plenty of exciting new products lined up for 2024. Watch this space.”

Nestlé said one new product will be a variation on the Blue Riband bar – a biscuit called Blue Riband Hazelnut with hazelnut filling layered between the wafers, which will be available in supermarkets from February.

By Josie Clarke, PA Consumer Affairs Correspondent

