Beach strollers and wheelchairs available free of charge in Wexford

A new beach stroller service will be in operation for members of the public in Curracloe and Rosslare Strand in County Wexford.

The mobility service is a new initiative now in place in the county in addition to the council's beach wheelchair service.

The beach strollers and beach wheelchairs will be available free of charge from June 1st until the end of August.

The new initiative was launched today at Curracloe and is being led by the Access Section and is a pilot programme that is intended to make our beaches more accessible to people with mobility issues.

The beach stroller is a mobility aid equipped with wheels designed for the sand and can be easily converted into a seat if the user wants to take a break and enjoy the view.

Wexford County Council was the first in Ireland to introduce beach wheelchairs, which now operate annually at Ballinesker, Ballymoney, Carne, Curracloe, Duncannon, Kilmore Quay, Morriscastle and Rosslare Strand.

In a statement published today, the council say; "It is hoped that the beach strollers will build on our existing service to ensure the beaches of Wexford remain accessible and open to as many as possible."

Full details can be found at www.wexfordcoco.ie.