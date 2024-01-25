New National Biodiversity Plan aims to restore nature and reverse decline

The New National Biodiversity Plan (NNBP) is being launched today.

The 7-year plan led by the National Parks and Wildlife Service, aims to restore nature and reverse decline.

It is the first biodiversity plan to be backed by legislation, with legal requirements for public bodies

Actions include expanding National Parks, tackling invasive species, strengthening efforts on wildlife crime, and working with communities

Advertisement

Key recommendations from the Citizen’s Assembly on Biodiversity Loss are also addressed.

Minister of State for Nature, Heritage and Electoral Reform, Carlow Kilkenny TD Malcolm Noonan TD, has today (January 25th) launched ‘Actions For Nature’ – Ireland’s new National Biodiversity Action Plan (NBAP).

The launch is taking place at the National Botanic Gardens in Glasnevin, Dublin.

Biodiversity is fundamental to societal well-being and economic development, and its decline – both globally and in Ireland – poses serious threats to people. This collaborative plan sets out how Ireland will reverse these declines up to 2030.

Advertisement

Dr Deirdre Lynn, Assistant Director, Science Advice and Research, National Parks and Wildlife Service, who led the development of the plan said:

“This Plan will provide us with the focus we need to step up action to conserve and restore biodiversity and contribute to our national, regional and global targets. Millions of years of evolution are at stake.”

In recent decades, scientists across the world have been documenting increasingly worrying declines in biodiversity.

In Ireland, almost a third of our EU-protected species and 85% of EU-protected habitats are in unfavourable status, over half of native Irish plant species have declined in the last 20 years and 30% of our semi-natural grasslands have been lost in the past 10 years.

Advertisement

Over 20% of breeding and 52% of key wintering bird species are reported to have short term declining trends.

Extinction threatens 48 species living in the Irish marine environment, including fish, crustaceans, shellfish and invertebrates.

It is imperative that we arrest these declines and start to process of regeneration.

194 Action Commitments

Underpinned by an unprecedented focus on accountability, resourcing and implementation, its 194 actions include commitments to:

• Expand and enhance our network of National Parks,

• Further strengthen action on wildlife crime,

• Deliver on obligations to conserve our most precious habitats and species,

• Strategically target efforts on invasive species,

• Develop a national Nature Restoration Plan,

• Increase collaboration on nature-friendly farming,

• Review nature governance across the State, and

• Explore the ways in which the rights of nature can be formally recognised.

This is Ireland’s fourth National Biodiversity Action Plan and the first to be published on a Statutory basis, under the Wildlife Amendment Act 2023.

Speaking about the launch, Minister Noonan said:

“Nature is in trouble, but I believe that it can recover.

"In my time as Minister, I have visited projects and initiatives the length and breadth of the country; walked fields, hillsides, bogs, rivers, urban parks, community gardens, coastlines and hedgerows.

"I have met the most extraordinary people bringing passion, expertise and dedication to bear on the protection and restoration of habitats and wildlife.

"What they need more than anything is to be empowered to keep going, and do more.

"I was determined that this National Biodiversity Action Plan would be an ‘impact plan’ and, combined with the people power I’ve encountered on my travels, the new statutory footing for the NBAP and the €3.15bn Climate and Nature Fund, I believe that it will be.

"That sense of the possible is what I want people to take from this. We have the passion, we have the knowledge, we have the resources, and now, we have the plan.

"We can and will turn the tide on nature loss and make change happen – in the skies, under the water, and on the ground, where it matters.”

To find out more visit www.gov.ie.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.