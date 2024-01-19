Newborn baby girl found in shopping bag last night

A newborn baby is in hospital after being found in a shopping bag in the UK.

Police say a dog walker kept the little girl warm until paramedics arrived in Newham, East London last night.

They're now trying to trace her mother, who they say has been through a "traumatic ordeal" and will need "immediate medical attention".

A member of the public was out walking their dog and called the police at 9:13 pm on Thursday (January 18th) following the discovery of a baby girl in a shopping bag.

It's understood the infant baby had been wrapped in a towel.

Officers have completed their work at the scene and the crime scene is now closed.

Police are in contact with local hospitals and the local authority, and they are appealing for the child's mother to come forward.

Police Appeal

Chief Superintendent Simon Crick, who leads policing in Newham, said: "Last night we were called by a member of the public out walking their dog, who had discovered a newborn baby in a shopping bag at the junction of Greenway and High Street South, E6.

"Thinking fast, that person kept the baby girl warm until London Ambulance Service paramedics arrived and checked her over before taking her to hospital. I am delighted to report that she wasn’t injured in any way and is safe and well in the care of hospital staff.

“I am grateful to the members of the public who stayed at the scene to speak with officers and medics – your actions contributed to saving the baby’s life.

"Our thoughts now turn to the baby mother; we are extremely concerned for her welfare as she will have been through a traumatic ordeal and will need immediate medical attention following the birth.

“Trained medics and specialist officers are ready to support her and we urge her to get in touch by phone or walk into the nearest hospital or police station.

"If you are the baby’s mother please know that your daughter is well, no matter what your circumstances please do seek help by dialling 999.”

