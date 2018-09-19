Nine arrested as suspected brothel searched in Waterford

19 September 2018

An investigation is underway after a suspected brothel was searched in Waterford yesterday.

Nine people were arrested yesterday in the Waterford district.

Five of them were for theft offences, two for robbery offences, one for sexual offences and one forecourt-related offence.

Three other people were interviewed voluntarily, two of them in relation to prostitution offences and one for theft.

A number of people were found in possession of controlled drugs, while bench warrants were executed and summons were served.

During the course of the operation, a total of 13 crime prevention and intelligence gathering checkpoints were also conducted in various parts of the city.

