Orange Alert flood warning for East

Orange Alert flood warning for East
Flooding in Midleton, Co Cork, © PA Media
Ava Somers
Ava Somers
Following the huge floods seen in Cork this week, Met Eireann has issued an orange alert flood warning for two counties in the East.

Dublin and Wicklow have been issued with status Orange warnings, effective until Saturday morning.

The East has been issued a Orange flood warning including 'Spells of heavy rain. Impacts: flooding, dangerous driving conditions, poor visibility.'

There are also Yellow rain warnings in place for much of Leinster and Ulster, which are set to last until Saturday morning at 9am.

This has raised concerns with residents, as this week saw Storm Babet flooding towns in East Cork. Some Midleton residents have even reported that these towns were flooded in around 15 minutes.

For all the latest, check out Beat102103.com.

