Orange Alert flood warning for East

Following the huge floods seen in Cork this week, Met Eireann has issued an orange alert flood warning for two counties in the East.

Dublin and Wicklow have been issued with status Orange warnings, effective until Saturday morning.

⚠️ Status Orange Rainfall Warning for #Dublin & #Wicklow 🌧️ Spells of heavy rain. ☔️ Possible impacts: Flooding 🌧️ ⚠️

Dangerous driving conditions 🚗

Poor visibility 👀 View all current warnings here 👇https://t.co/Xg3aMJlyuS pic.twitter.com/VK3rYMuVtM — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 20, 2023

The East has been issued a Orange flood warning including 'Spells of heavy rain. Impacts: flooding, dangerous driving conditions, poor visibility.'

There are also Yellow rain warnings in place for much of Leinster and Ulster, which are set to last until Saturday morning at 9am.

This has raised concerns with residents, as this week saw Storm Babet flooding towns in East Cork. Some Midleton residents have even reported that these towns were flooded in around 15 minutes.

