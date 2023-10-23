Orange and yellow rain warnings in place for South East

The South East is affected by two rain warnings this morning - an orange and two yellow ones.

Waterford, Wexford, and Kilkenny are under the orange warning until 1 o'clock tonight, while Tipperary and Carlow are under two separate yellow warnings.

The Tipp one will last until 6 o'clock this evening, while Carlow's will also remain in place until 1 o'clock tonight.

There are already traffic delays being caused across the South east because of excess water on roads.

One area particularly affected is part of the N25 just outside the Rhu Glenn Hotel. Tailbacks are back as far as the top of the Glenmore Hill.

Met Éireann is warning drivers of the possibility of floods and dangerous driving conditions.

Status Orange - Rain warning for Kilkenny, Wexford, Waterford Heavy & persistent rain with thundery downpours possible🌧️⛈️ Impacts: • Flooding

• Dangerous travel conditions

• Poor visibility Valid: 04:00 Monday 23/10/2023 to 01:00 Tuesday 24/10/2023 pic.twitter.com/N78urERVkr — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 23, 2023

There is also a chance of thunder in Tipperary and Carlow, according to the weather forecaster.

⚠️Status Yellow - Rain warning for Clare, Cork, Limerick, Tipperary, Galway, Mayo⚠️ Met Éireann Weather Warning Rain, heavy at times with the chance of thunder. Possible impacts: • Localised flooding

• Difficult travel conditions Valid: 08:33 to 18:00 Monday 23/10/2023 pic.twitter.com/Xdjhh7DFmO — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 23, 2023

Many areas are still seeing a lot of water because of the flooding caused by Strom Babet last week, with parts of Waterford and Cork worst affected.

