Orange and yellow rain warnings in place for South East

Orange and yellow rain warnings in place for South East
A man cycles along Clontarf promenade in Dublin on Friday as Met Éireann issued fresh warnings for heavy rain. Photo: PA
Jayde Maher
Jayde Maher
The South East is affected by two rain warnings this morning - an orange and two yellow ones.

Waterford, Wexford, and Kilkenny are under the orange warning until 1 o'clock tonight, while Tipperary and Carlow are under two separate yellow warnings.

The Tipp one will last until 6 o'clock this evening, while Carlow's will also remain in place until 1 o'clock tonight.

There are already traffic delays being caused across the South east because of excess water on roads.

One area particularly affected is part of the N25 just outside the Rhu Glenn Hotel. Tailbacks are back as far as the top of the Glenmore Hill.

Met Éireann is warning drivers of the possibility of floods and dangerous driving conditions.

There is also a chance of thunder in Tipperary and Carlow, according to the weather forecaster.

Many areas are still seeing a lot of water because of the flooding caused by Strom Babet last week, with parts of Waterford and Cork worst affected.

More in News
