Over 400 deaths from overdoses in 2020, reports show

According to new statistics from the Health Research Board (HRB), over 400 drug-related deaths were recorded in Ireland in 2020.

The figures were presented at the Citizens' Assembly on Drugs use, with the assembly chair, Paul Reid, indicating that the number of deaths is a 'wake-up call' for the country.

This is the third meeting of the assembly and is focusing on the reduction of the effects of harmful drug use. Speaking on Saturday morning (June 24), Mr Reid said that more than one person dies each day in Ireland directly due to drug use.

Today's findings are a stark reminder to assembly members about the urgent need to produce meaningful recommendations to help reduce the devastation caused by illicit drug use.

According to the HRB, 409 deaths in 2020 were poisonings, and eight in ten of those deaths involved more than one drug.

HRB's Dr Suzi Lyons is presenting the latest figures on drug-related deaths at the @CitizAssembly on Drug Use today, which show show an increase in poisonings reflecting rising cocaine use and dangers of mixing drugs. Read more in our press release: https://t.co/GUrRLz468q pic.twitter.com/rJLlQFW4P0 — HealthResearchBoard (@hrbireland) June 24, 2023

Dr Suzi Lyons of the Health Research Board spoke to assembly members and offered advice for those considering health-led approaches and policies regarding drug use.

Mr Reid commented, "The HRB statistics show that it is not only heroin that is a key factor in these deaths but also methadone, powder cocaine, crack cocaine, benzodiazepines and other prescription drugs. Poly-drug use is a huge part of the problem, and dual diagnosis seems to feature in half of the deaths.

"This is all grim news. When the problem is shifting rapidly we need equivalent change in our approach to national policy and delivery of necessary services.

"For that reason, this weekend the assembly is focussing on potential solutions. We’re also hearing case studies of good practice from Ireland and abroad. But we need to remain focused on the key questions: what is working, what is not working, and what could work to make a significant difference.

"Finding the answers to those questions will be central to our work from now and will be the key part of our recommendations in the assembly's final report."

The meeting is also hearing from health experts from Portugal and Austria about their specific national policy approaches towards drug use, and what has been adopted in these countries.

