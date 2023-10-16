Over 500 people attend emotional vigil for Tina Satchwell

Over 500 people lit candles at an emotional vigil for murdered 45-year-old Tina Satchwell in the town park in her native Fermoy, Co Cork on Monday evening.

A minute of silence was observed in memory of Tina, whose body was found at a house in Youghal last week six years after she was reported missing by her husband Richard. She had been buried underneath a stairwell in her home.

Ms Satchwell, nee Dingavan, had four older sisters and three brothers. She was described as having been a warm, friendly person who had a great love for animals.

The Fermoy vigil got underway at 6pm today. A statement was read out on behalf of the Dingivan family by local woman Shirley Keegan. The family said that they would "cherish the moments and all the great memories” they had of the youngest girl in the family.

"There are no words to describe the pain in our hearts right now Tina. If we knew the last time we met was going to be our last time we would have hugged you extra tight."

Tina would put a smile on anyone's face - she had a very bubbly personality and was a very sociable person, mourners were told.

"She was always out and about with her babies (dogs) Ruby and Heidi. Tina loved her fashion. She was always dressed so well.

"We will cherish the moments and all the great memories we spent with you.

"Fly high our angel - you will be in our hearts forever. We love you Tina...you are at peace now. Until we meet again, give Nana a big hug."

Members of the Dingivan family were in attendance at the vigil. Songs such as I hope you Dance and Jealous of the Angels were played at the gathering. A large portrait of Tina was on display and candles and cards were placed around it. A poem was also recited.

Organiser of the vigil Grainne O’Connor told Cork’s RedFM that locals decided to turn out in large numbers as a show of solidarity to the bereaved family.

“I can’t comprehend how they (the family) have coped over the last number of years. We wanted to say ‘We are here for you, we have your backs, for however long it takes to heal.’ We are happy to take this time to remember Tina and to support her family.”

Meanwhile, the body of Ms Satchwell was found buried at her home in Grattan Street in Youghal last Wednesday night by gardaí who were searching the property. The case was upgraded to a murder probe last week, having originally been a missing persons' investigation.

Tina lived in the UK and in Fermoy moving to Youghal in the last two years of her life with her husband Richard.

Mr Satchwell (57) who is originally from Leicester in the UK was charged with her murder at a special sitting of Cashel District Court in Tipperary last Saturday morning. He is due before Clonmel District Court on Tuesday where he will appear by video link.

A vigil for Tina was also held in Youghal, Co Cork last Saturday. Around 200 people attended the gathering.

Parish priest Canon Bill Bermingham offered prayers for Tina and her loved ones. He also asked attendees at the Youghal vigil to “spare a thought” for householders in Grattan Street in the town.

“Because it is a very distressing time for them to have known that such an occurrence could have happened in their midst.”

By Olivia Kelleher