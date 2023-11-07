Parents encouraged not to buy smartphones for primary school children

All primary schools in the country will have to survey parents to see if they want smartphones banned for their children.

Minister for Education Norma Foley is getting sign-off from cabinet this morning for moves to help limit the devices for young children.

The move is prompted by concerns about primary schoolchildren’s potential exposure to cyberbullying, violent and sexual content, and other online harms via smartphones.

Research has also shown children's sleep patterns, concentration, and physical activity can be seriously impacted by overexposure to smart devices.

It won't be an outright ban, instead, if the majority of parents at individual schools vote in favour of not buying smartphones for their kids, then other parents will be asked to support it.

Her party and cabinet colleague Minister for Finance Michael McGrath says the main aim of this memo is to highlight the risks involved with smartphone use.

"Many schools already have very good controls and systems in place whereby smartphones are essentially not allowed to be used on the school grounds.

"I think this is about raising awareness on a wider level of the dangers of smartphones. We recognise how important they are for children, for adolescents in terms of socialising, but we all need to be aware in terms of the very serious risks.

