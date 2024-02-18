Pedestrian (20s) seriously injured in hit-and-run overnight

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a pedestrian was seriously injured in a hit-and-run in Dublin in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Shortly after 4 am, gardaí and emergency services were alerted after a pedestrian was struck by a car near Heuston Train Station on St. John’s Road West.

The motorist failed to remain at the scene.

The pedestrian, a man in his 20s, was taken by ambulance to St. James’s Hospital, where he is being treated for serious injuries.

The scene is currently under examination by the local scene of crime officers, and traffic diversions are in effect.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or has any relevant information to come forward and assist with the investigation

Those with camera footage (including dash cam) of the location at the time are asked to make this available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kilmainham Garda Station at 01 6669700, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

By Michael Bolton

