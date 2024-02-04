Pedestrian dies from injuries in Cork collision

A pedestrian has died after he was injured in a collision in Cork earlier this week.

The pedestrian, a man in his 60s, was taken to Cork University Hospital after a collision with a car in Upper Cork Hill, Youghal on Thursday, February 1st.

Gardaí are urging any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Road users with camera footage (including dash-cam) who were in the area between 6:00 pm and 6:30 pm are asked to provide this footage to gardaí.

Anyone with information is requested to contact Youghal Garda Station at 024 92200, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

