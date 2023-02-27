Penneys roll out free sewing classes and they're coming to the South East

Penneys in Ireland are planning to roll out free sewing classes.

The hour long workshops are in a bid to make the fast fashion brand more sustainable.

Customers can bring their own clothes and learn basic techniques such as how to replace a button or bring up a hem.

According to the Irish Independent, there will also be embellishment workshops to personalise garments thought patchwork, beading and embroidery.

Advertisement

The courses will begin in April in Liffey Valley and then extend to Tallaght, Galway, Waterford, Limerick and Cork.

Lynne Walker, director of Primark Cares, said: "We're delighted to be rolling out our repair workshops in or stores in Penneys.

"Our goal is to strengthen durability if our clothe and keep clothes in use for longer as part of our commitment to become a more circular business.

"Educating customers on repair is one small step forward in our journey."

Book Your Place

Advertisement

Places can be booked at primark.com or through the Penneys Facebook page.

People are advised to book about three weeks in advance and attendees will get a sewing pack as well as a booklet about repairs.