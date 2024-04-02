Petrol bombs thrown and van set on fire following Easter Rising parade in Derry

A van has been set on fire following a dissident march in Derry to mark the anniversary of the Easter Rising.

Petrol bombs were also thrown at members of the media covering the event, as police warned the public to avoid the Creggan area of the city.

The event, organised by the Derry 1916 Commemoration Committee, started in the Central Drive area of Creggan before making its way to the City Cemetery.

There was a colour party made up of people wearing face coverings, sunglasses and paramilitary-style dress, carrying the Irish flag and a host of republican flags.

Wreaths were laid at the republican plot in the City Cemetery and an oration was delivered.

A police helicopter was in the skies throughout proceedings, and a drone issued a warning to those assembled that it was an unnotified parade.

A number of young people with masks covering their faces attended the parade, carrying crates of petrol bombs and lumps of masonry.

Media came under attack following the march, with a number of petrol bombs thrown.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “We would ask drivers to avoid Central Drive and the surrounding area in Creggan where there are a number of people with petrol bombs in the area, and a van has been set on fire.”

Police on the ground were attacked with petrol bombs and other missiles at the same event last year.

Groups marched in west Belfast and other areas in Northern Ireland across the weekend as part of an annual public marking of the anniversary of the 1916 Easter Rising. A similar parade was also held in Dublin on Saturday.

Most parades were lawful and passed without incident.

Reporting by Jonathan McCambridge and Rebecca Black, PA

