Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Petrol bombs thrown and van set on fire following Easter Rising parade in Derry

Petrol bombs thrown and van set on fire following Easter Rising parade in Derry
Photo: PA Images
Beat News
Beat News
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

A van has been set on fire following a dissident march in Derry to mark the anniversary of the Easter Rising.

Petrol bombs were also thrown at members of the media covering the event, as police warned the public to avoid the Creggan area of the city.

The event, organised by the Derry 1916 Commemoration Committee, started in the Central Drive area of Creggan before making its way to the City Cemetery.

There was a colour party made up of people wearing face coverings, sunglasses and paramilitary-style dress, carrying the Irish flag and a host of republican flags.

Advertisement

Wreaths were laid at the republican plot in the City Cemetery and an oration was delivered.

A police helicopter was in the skies throughout proceedings, and a drone issued a warning to those assembled that it was an unnotified parade.

A number of young people with masks covering their faces attended the parade, carrying crates of petrol bombs and lumps of masonry.

Media came under attack following the march, with a number of petrol bombs thrown.

Advertisement

A PSNI spokesperson said: “We would ask drivers to avoid Central Drive and the surrounding area in Creggan where there are a number of people with petrol bombs in the area, and a van has been set on fire.”

Police on the ground were attacked with petrol bombs and other missiles at the same event last year.

Groups marched in west Belfast and other areas in Northern Ireland across the weekend as part of an annual public marking of the anniversary of the 1916 Easter Rising. A similar parade was also held in Dublin on Saturday.

Most parades were lawful and passed without incident.

Advertisement

Reporting by Jonathan McCambridge and Rebecca Black, PA

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Carlow News 1

Funeral arrangements announced for Carlow cyclist hit by car

 By Jayde Maher
News 2

Longford woman dies following stabbing at Irish pub in New York

 By Beat News
News 3

Ancient oak which fell in storm to live on as casks for revived whiskey brand

 By Beat News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement