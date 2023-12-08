Play Button
Pharmacy giants Boots set to open new branch in Carlow

Ayomide Akinshilo
Popular pharmacy Boots is set to open a new branch in Carlow next Wednesday.

According to the Carlow Nationalist, the new branch will open in Fairgreen Shopping Centre on Wednesday 13 December.

The unit where Boots will be opened was formerly occupied by Argos, it is reported.

Members of Boots senior management set to be in attendance on the day the branch will open, Carlow Nationalist also reports.

With the new store opening, Boots will have 95 stores across the country with approximately 2,300 employees.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

