Police attend scene of security alert in Co Tyrone village

Fiachra Gallagher

Police attended the scene of a security alert in Beragh, Co Tyrone on Saturday, hours after a vigil had been held there to condemn the shooting of an off-duty PSNI officer.

A "suspicious object" was discovered in the village outside Omagh, where officer John Caldwell was shot on Wednesday night.

The road has been closed. pic.twitter.com/Y848Np0IIJ — Police Service NI (@PoliceServiceNI) February 25, 2023

Thousands took to the streets of Omagh earlier, to call an end to paramilitary violence.

Chair of the Beragh Swifts Football Club Ricky Lions said that the past few days have been difficult for the club and community.

"It's been tough, I'll not lie.

"But the community has rallied, and there's been a lot of support for John, and there's been a lot of support for us.

"But, there was other people affected. There was other clubs there at the same time, and all those kids have been affected," Mr Lions said.

Mr Caldwell was shot a number of times at a sports complex in Omagh by masked men in front of young people he had been coaching.

He is a high-profile officer who has led a number of major investigations, including taking a leading role in the murder probe following the killing of Natalie McNally in Lurgan in December.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar condemned the “grotesque act of attempted murder”.

“Our thoughts are with the injured officer, his family, colleagues and friends at this difficult time,” Mr Varadkar said.

“I utterly condemn this grotesque act of attempted murder. I call on anyone with information about it to share it with the PSNI.”