Popular ALDI store in Kilkenny to reopen just in time for Christmas

The town of Callan in Kilkenny will witness the reopening of its mega ALDI store today, December 14.

The store was renovated for €2million and it will be opened just in time for Christmas.

The retail floor has been expanded by 33% from 990 square metres to 1,315 square metres so customers can enjoy a wonderful shopping exprience.

The store was closed for over 3 weeks as the revamping and expansion carried out to meet the ALDI award-wining ‘Project Fresh’ design standard.

The Callan ALDI store originally opened in 2013 and was the country's 100th store. It has become a landmark of Callan.

In addition to the expanded floor space, the store has not added four new permanent jobs, 20 extra car parking spaces and fresh solar panels.

Welcoming the development, Ken Harrison, ALDI Callan Store Manager said: “We are thrilled to announce the grand re-opening of ALDI’s Callan store today, following a €2 million revamp and extension. This marks a significant milestone in ALDI’s ongoing nationwide expansion, reinforcing our commitment to providing enhanced shopping experiences and creating job opportunities.”

“The newly revitalised store now covers 1,315 square metres, 33% more retail space than we had before. That means there will be even more opportunity for our customers to pick up their favourite ALDI products at the unbeatable value they’ve come to know and love.”

“We are proud to incorporate sustainable practices into our expansion and enhance the overall experience for our customers. ALDI remains dedicated to providing exceptional value and we look forward to welcoming customers back to the improved Callan store.”

