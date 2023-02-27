Popular Wexford street to have all-weather roof by summer

A contract has been awarded for the work on an all-weather retractable roof for one of Wexford town’s most popular night spots.

Monck Street includes some of Wexford Town's favourite bars and restaurants such as The Crown Bar, Maggie May’s, The Madina Grill, Jaspers, and T Morris.

Work on the new development is expected to start in the next few weeks and looks to be finished just in time for summer — and in time for one of the busiest weekends of the year, the June bank holiday.

Confirming the news to the Wexford People, Wexford District Manager Angela Laffan said: "The roof will be in place for the tourist season. A contract has been awarded. We hope to have it in situ for the June bank holiday weekend.”

Designed with a free-standing steel frame and a fully waterproof curved fabric canopy system that can be retracted depending on the weather, the roof will also boast an integrated concealed rainwater disposal system and LED dimmable lights.

Fáilte Ireland allocated a grant of €228,000 to the council for the construction of a roof over Monck Street back in September 2021.

Council chief executive, Tom Enright said: "It will be a great addition to the town. The plan is to have it finished in June for the tourist season”

Monck Street has also been fully pedestrianised since May 2022.

Wexford is the second South East county to improve the quality of its outdoor dining and leisure experience by making a street weather-proof, following in the footsteps of the innovative roof structure at the Apple Market in Waterford.