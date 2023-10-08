Posh 'resented' Beckham for affair

Addressing 2003 rumours for the first time, Posh Spice, Victoria Beckham has admitted that during that time, she resented her husband.

The new 'Beckham' documentary has launched on Netflix.

The documentary gives an insight to the private life of one of soccer's most famous faces, David Beckham. Beckham married the Spice Girls singer in 1999. Reports of an affair emerged in 2003, while the soccer star was playing for Real Madrid. The couple has aways united in denying these claims.

Beckham allegedly had the affair with his personal trainer Rebecca Loos while playing for the Spanish side.

"It was the hardest period for us," Victoria says, "Because it felt like the world was against us. And here's the thing - we were against each other if I'm being completely honest." When asked if she resented David during this time, she simply stated "If I'm being totally honest, yes I did."

Beckham stated that it felt like drowning but that the Beckhams "are fighters and at that time we needed to fight for each other, we needed to fight for our family and what we had was worth fighting for."

The documentary reveals the highs and lows of stardom, including that infamous World Cup red card.