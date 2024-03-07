Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

President Michael D Higgins discharged from hospital

President Michael D Higgins discharged from hospital
Michael D Higgins, © PA Wire/PA Images
Beat News
Beat News
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

President Michael D Higgins has been advised to cut back on public engagements after being discharged from hospital.

Mr Higgins, 82, was admitted to St James’ Hospital in Dublin last Thursday evening after experiencing a “mild transient weakness”.

After a seven-night stay, he returned to his official residence, Áras an Uachtaráin, on Thursday.

Advertisement

 

A spokesman said the president thanked all of the staff at the hospital for the care which he received following his admission.

Advertisement

A statement from the Aras said: “Ireland is lucky to have such wonderful, dedicated and caring medical staff.”

Mr Higgins has a pre-scheduled meeting with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar on Friday afternoon.

His medical team advised the president to consider cutting back on public engagements for the coming weeks in order to facilitate a short period of recuperation.

A spokesman for Mr Higgins has said he continued to carry out his constitutional duties while in hospital and this week considered and signed two pieces of legislation.

Advertisement

The spokesman said tests conducted following the president’s admission have indicated no serious or long-term concerns for his health and his medical team expect him to make a full recovery.

By Cillian Sherlock, PA

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Sport 1

Andy Farrell names Irish team to face England

 By Rachael Dunphy
News 2

Ireland has highest rate of gonorrhoea in Europe

 By Aoife Kearns
Sport 3

Christian Horner’s accuser suspended by Red Bull in wake of investigation

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement