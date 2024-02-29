President Michael D Higgins brought to hospital after feeling unwell

Kenneth Fox

President Michael D Higgins has been taken to hospital after feeling unwell on Thursday.

The Irish Examiner reports, paramedics were called Áras an Uachtaráin this evening and assessed the President’s condition.

While no urgent issue was found by paramedics, President Higgins, 82, was taken to a Dublin hospital for follow-up examinations.

It is understood that paramedics decided on this as a precaution.

He had a number of engagements throughout the day, and in recent days. He was at the presentation of the Volta award to film-maker Steve McQueen on Wednesday evening as part of the Dublin Film Festival, and he was at the Irish Folk Awards on Tuesday.

He also attended Ireland’s Six Nations match against Wales at the Aviva Stadium last Saturday.

President Higgins last night presented the 2024 Volta Lifetime Achievement Award to film director Steve McQueen at the @DublinFilmFest pic.twitter.com/tZGdlHBJWo — President of Ireland (@PresidentIRL) February 29, 2024

In a statement, a spokesman for the president said: “Aras an Uachtarain can confirm that, having felt unwell, President Michael D Higgins was this evening brought to hospital for precautionary tests.

“The president was initially assessed at Aras an Uachtarain where no immediate concerns were identified but a decision was made to proceed to hospital in order to undergo tests, the initial results of which have been positive.

“The president, who will remain in hospital overnight, is in excellent spirits and has thanked the medical staff for the care he has received.”