Price of chocolate to increase

People may have to reach deeper into their pockets when buying an Easter Egg this year.

Chocolate prices are set to increase as the price of cocoa has significantly increased since January.

Since the beginning of the year, cocoa prices have risen by 40%, while they have more than doubled since the same time last year.

According to the Irish Independent, a tonne of cocoa €5,087 breaking a record last set in the late 1970s.

The increase in cocoa prices stems from poor harvests in West Africa, due to heavy rain and the spread of two diseases.

Cadbury's has told the paper in response, that chocolate eggs will either have to increase in price or decrease in size.

Which would you prefer?

