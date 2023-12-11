Primary school children now suffering from exam anxiety

Primary school children are now suffering from exam anxiety, a new study has revealed.

Those as young as fourth class have reported higher levels of anxiety when it comes to tests, with the stress increasing as they progress through primary school.

The findings were discovered in the sixth report of the Children's School Lives series, which is a study on the lived experiences of school children.

One-third of children between second and sixth class were interviewed over four years. They said they felt anxious before and after standardised tests.

Their anxiety was often connected to a sense of failure or an element of surprise, with many experiencing the feeling because of their performance during the test.

One-third of children said they did not feel anxious before tests, while another third said they felt anxious "sometimes."

Throughout the research, it has been found that tests are useful for teachers when it comes to curriculum planning and decision-making in the classroom.

Children's School Lives project

The latest report in the Children's School Lives series focuses on primary school children's experiences with the curriculum and assessments between 2019 and 2023.

It covered almost 200 schools across the country and also heard from teachers, principals, parents, and grandparents.

As well as the findings about tests and anxiety, the study also found that the more a child likes a subject, the better they will engage with it.

Second class children reported that when they started school they enjoyed maths and English, but by the time they were in fourth class, they preferred more creative and expressive subjects such as PE and art.

Less than half of the children surveyed were interested in Irish with many having a negative view of the subject because of "difficulties" while learning it.

Since the research project began five years ago, it has engaged with over 4,000 children, parents, and teachers.

