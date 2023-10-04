Play Button
Quality Street to change sweets

Quality Street to change sweets
Credits: @qualitystreetuki Instagram
Ava Somers
Ava Somers
Two favourite Quality Street sweets are set for a change according to LadBible.

If your favourite Quality Street chocolate is 'The Purple One' or 'Orange Crunch', listen up!

But do not worry too much. While these sweets will be changing, Nestlé has confirmed that they will not be altering the taste of the iconic sweets.

According to reports, these two sweets will be taking on a whole new shape. They will now more resemble the Caramel Swirl. These have a flat cylindrical base and a domed top, with the Caramel Swirl being wrapped in a golden-silver wrapper. Ditching their original shapes, fans will no longer see the octagonal orange treats, and the oval chocolates in the purple wrapping.

Not only are Nestlé changing some of the Quality Street sweets, this Christmas will often see the return of an old favourite in selected stores - Coffee Creme. These sweets will feature a coffee flavoured fondant covered in dark chocolate for a rich-tasting delight.

Still got some of last year's chocolates floating around? Check out these chocolate recipes to make yourself a tasty treat.

