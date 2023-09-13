Play Button
5-Minute Chocolate Recipes for International Chocolate Day

We will take any excuse to celebrate chocolate but on International Chocolate Day it would be rude not to!

Here are some easy and quick chocolate recipes that you can whip up in an instant.

1.  5 Minute Chocolate Pudding

So easy, you just whisk all the ingredients together in a pan and pop it in a glass to cool in the fridge, yum! Click here for the recipe.

 

2.  Kladdkaka - Swedish gooey chocolate cake

It can all be made in the one pan and you don't even need a whisk. Click here for the recipe.

 

3.  Swiss Chocolate Fondue

This is a chocolate twist on a classic. Grab some skewers and get the friends round for this party favourite. Click here for the recipe.

 

4.  Four ingredient Nutella Mug Cake

Nutella in a mug, who doesn't love that? Click here for the recipe

 

 

5.  Bushwacker - A Chocolate Cocktail

This basically combines three of our favourite things, chocolate, caffeine and cocktails! Click here for the recipe

