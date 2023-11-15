‘Quite a number’ of Irish citizens ‘set to leave Gaza via Rafah crossing’

The Tánaiste has expressed confidence that a significant number of Irish citizens will be able to leave Gaza today, Wednesday, via the Rafah crossing into Egypt.

Around 35 to 40 Irish passport holders remain in the enclave.

Micheál Martin is in Egypt ahead of planned trips to Israel and the Occupied Territories.

“I’m very pleased that a number of our Irish citizens are on the list today, Wednesday, to come through the crossing at Rafah,” he told RTÉ.

Advertisement

“This is very welcome news. Obviously, it is still a very fluid situation. We’re very hopeful that a number of our citizens can make it through.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin said he is ‘very focused’ on Emily Hand, eight, who is feared to be a Hamas hostage in Gaza (PA)

“We will continue to work on the remaining citizens to get them through.

'Good news'

Advertisement

“I can’t give you precise numbers, but it is good news that quite a number of Irish citizens are on that list.”

Mr Martin’s visit also has a focus on trying to secure the release of Israeli-Irish girl Emily Hand, eight, who is feared to be a Hamas hostage in Gaza.

He is due to hold talks with his Egyptian counterpart on the issue during his visit to Cairo.

“I’m very focused on that particular issue. As an Irish eight-year-old citizen I think it’s imperative that she’s released, and indeed all the hostages, and particularly the children who have been abducted,” Mr Martin said.

Advertisement

Emily’s Dublin-born father, Tom and her half-sister Natali have been in Ireland this week along with relatives of other hostages to raise awareness of the situation and ask for Irish support to secure their release.

They had a meeting with Mr Martin in Dublin and also met Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and President of Ireland Michael D Higgins.

By David Young, PA

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.