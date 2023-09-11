'Race against time' to recover people from Morocco earthquake wreckage

The situation remains “very difficult” for aid workers in Morocco who are in a “race against time” to recover people from the wreckage of an earthquake.

According to the Red Cross, it has killed more than 2,000 people.

Speaking from Rabat in Morocco, the Chief of Staff at the Red Cross Christopher Rassi told Newstalk Breakfast that at least 1,800 people have been injured.

Mr Rassi said that the “devastation was huge” and the situation remains extremely challenging for aid workers working in a mountainous region.

He said authorities in Morocco are providing a wide range of assistance to those impacted by the earthquake - including first aid, psychosocial support, transport to hospitals, evacuation and dignified burials for those who have passed away.

"In the medium and longer term, we're also focusing and mapping the other needs that are necessary and providing safe water, sanitation, and warmth for those that are in the mountains.

"We need to make sure that we stop other breaks from forming – the last thing anyone needs right now is a disaster within a disaster.

"As this continues and as the race against time continues for search and rescue, we have to look at this as a marathon, not a sprint."

Women react as volunteers recover the body of a family member from the rubble of collapsed houses in the village of Imi N'Tala near Amizmiz in central Morocco after the deadly 6.8-magnitude September 8 earthquake, on September 10th, 2023. Photo: Fadel Senna/AFP via Getty Images

Mr Rassi said tremendous efforts are being to rescue people who are trapped under rubble.

"Hopefully, many more will be found and many more will be rescued and cared for, but there could be more confirmed fatalities as well.

We've seen – in working after very difficult earthquakes all over the world – that that is a reality.

The assistance that's needed will continue now for the next days, weeks and months.”

