Rain warning issued for most of the South East

A rain warning has been issued for most of the South East.

The 24-hour status yellow alert will come into effect for Wicklow, Wexford, Carlow, Kilkenny, and Waterford at midnight.

Thank God for the longer days. More time to enjoy the rain. https://t.co/KI7ofLsVOi — Niall Power (@mrniallpower) April 7, 2024

Meanwhile, a status yellow wind warning will remain in place in Donegal, Mayo, and West Galway until 4 pm.

Status Yellow - Wind warning for Donegal, Mayo & West Galway Very strong and gusty southerly winds associated with Storm Kathleen. Valid: 20:00 Saturday 06/04/2024 to 16:00 Sunday 07/04/2024⤵️https://t.co/lvQFgW8DsS pic.twitter.com/pnqZtyCVLK — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) April 7, 2024

It follows an unseasonably wet March, with certain regions getting 29 days of rain last month.

