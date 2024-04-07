Play Button
Rain warning issued for most of the South East

Rain warning issued for most of the South East
Dayna Kearney
A rain warning has been issued for most of the South East.

The 24-hour status yellow alert will come into effect for Wicklow, Wexford, Carlow, Kilkenny, and Waterford at midnight.

Meanwhile, a status yellow wind warning will remain in place in Donegal, Mayo, and West Galway until 4 pm.

It follows an unseasonably wet March, with certain regions getting 29 days of rain last month.

