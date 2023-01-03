Play Button
Rally driver Ken Block dies in horrific snowmobile crash

Jessica Ní Mháirtín
The world-famous professional rally driver Ken Block has died.

The daring driver was known for his bizarre stunts, the production of the Gymkhana video series and also for being a co-founder of sportswear company DC Shoes.

The 55 year old died in an accident in Utah which involved a snowmobile.

Block was heading up a steep slope when the snowmobile upended and landed on top of him.

The driver's team, Hoonigan racing said in an Instagram post, “It’s with our deepest regrets that we can confirm that Ken Block passed away in a snowmobile accident today.

“Ken was a visionary, a pioneer and an icon. And most importantly, a father and husband. He will be incredibly missed.”

Block was pronounced dead at the scene.

 

