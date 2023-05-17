Remains found in Tipperary and Wexford among those on new database

Remains found in both Tipperary and Wexford are among those on a brand new online database of unidentified missing persons.

The database provides all the known details of 44 unidentified missing people in the hopes of reconnecting families.

They were released by the Department of Justice yesterday and are available to the public.

There are six remains that were found in Wexford on the database. They were discovered between 1968 and 2020.

There are also six remains that had been found in Tipperary between 1999 and 2020.

Details of clothes, jewellery, dentistry work, the location the body was discovered in, and a guess of ethnicity are provided.

Some of the people on the database have been dead for decades, but it's hoped this new system will bring some comfort to families affected by this.

Babies are among those included in the database.

One of those is a baby boy who was found at Roscrea in Co. Tipperary in 1999. Another is a newborn baby girl that was found in Balbriggan Co. Dublin in 2018.

The baby at the heart of the Kerry Babies investigation is also on the database.

Some of the cases are as recent as last year, while others date back to the 1960s.

Included in that group is the body of a man that was discovered off of the coast of Wexford in 1968.

It's believed he was one of the passengers on board the Aer Lingus flight 712 that crashed into the sea that year. The crash resulted in the death of 61 passengers and crew.

The database says that 13 of the bodies were discovered shortly after the crash but this man's were not found until two months later.

"The post-mortem carried out concluded that the injuries were consistent with someone involved in a plane crash," the database says.

The body was never identified and was therefore buried in Crosstown Cemetary in Co. Wexford.

An Garda Síochána is encouraging anyone who has information on missing persons cases to come forward, saying that "it's never too late."

Updates on unidentified remains are expected to be published on an annual basis.

