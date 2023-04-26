Rescue 117 on hand to rescue woman off of dangerous Wexford shoreline

Rescue 117, a well-known crew from Courtown RNLI, Co Wexford, was drafted in to assist in the recovery of a missing woman earlier this afternoon.

The woman was missing from her home since Tuesday and was located near a rocky shoreline near Courtown.

The popular Wexford village witnessed a combined effort from the Gardaí, the ambulance service and Rescue 117.

As reported by the Independent, the woman was responsive and was taken for treatment afterwards.

Speaking after the rescue, Lifeboat Operations Manager with Courtown RNLI, Mark Chambers, said: "The woman had been missing since last night, and we located her with the help of Rescue 117 this afternoon.

"We located her on the shoreline to the north side of Roney Rock. She was on a rocky shoreline, and the boat managed to get in and take her off."

He explained that the woman had been in the water and highlighted how lucky she had been.

"She was alive and responsive, which was good," he added.

"We brought her back to the station, where she received care, and then we put her in an ambulance.

"She is very, very lucky."

The use of a hard drug substance is on the rise in Wexford

Meanwhile, a substance called "Snow Blow" is on the rise with younger people in Wexford.

That's according to a local drug support worker, who says that people who use it are beginning to inject it similarly to heroin.

Speaking to Beat News, the Coordinator of the Cornmarket Project, a drug support service based in Co. Wexford, explained the dangers involved with the substance.

"Snow Blow is a similar drug to cocaine that is often referred to as a 'poor person's cocaine' because it's almost half the price.

"The problem about it of course is that nobody really knows what's in it.

"Cocaine is known to be 'cut' with additives.

"However, in the case of Snow Blow, it really is adulterated with a lot of very spurious chemicals, so no one really knows what they are getting.

"There has been an increase across Wexford and Waterford of people injecting the drug."

