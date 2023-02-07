Rescue operation sees six people and a dog airlifted to hospital in Waterford

A group of people and a dog had to be airlifted to safety in a rescue operation in the Annestown area of Waterford yesterday evening.

Rescue 117, Bonmahon Coast Guard Unit and Bonmahon Lifeboat received a call-out after the group were cut-off on the long strand, just east of Annestown, shortly before 5 o'clock.

It's understood there were six people in the group, along with their dog.

They were all airlifted by the R117 helicopter and placed back on the beach, where the coast guard unit assessed them.

Beat News understands no injuries were reported.