Play Button
Play Button
News

Rescue operation sees six people and a dog airlifted to hospital in Waterford

Rescue operation sees six people and a dog airlifted to hospital in Waterford
Jan Stafford
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

A group of people and a dog had to be airlifted to safety in a rescue operation in the Annestown area of Waterford yesterday evening.

Rescue 117, Bonmahon Coast Guard Unit and Bonmahon Lifeboat received a call-out after the group were cut-off on the long strand, just east of Annestown, shortly before 5 o'clock.

It's understood there were six people in the group, along with their dog.

They were all airlifted by the R117 helicopter and placed back on the beach, where the coast guard unit assessed them.

Advertisement

Beat News understands no injuries were reported.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

TD calls for end of L-plate accompanied driver rule

 By Robbie Byrne
Dublin News 2

Mother takes legal action against GAA club over alleged exclusion of her children

 By Beat News
News 3

Two young men killed in crash named locally

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement