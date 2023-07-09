Rescue dog finds his forever home after 500 days in a shelter

A dog that had been in care for 500 days has finally found his forever home.

Jordan, a 12-year-old collie was finally adopted after many appeals from the DSPCA.

The DSPCA found Jordan last year but found it difficult to find the good boy a forever home.

He was stood up twice in recent weeks when families failed to turn up and meet him.

Jordan's story went viral on social media as his appeal to find him a loving home was shared far and wide - and worked Jordan has been adopted by his forever family.

The charity informed the public of Jordan's rehoming on their socials.

We can’t believe we’re saying this … JORDAN FOUND A HOME 😭🧡…. Thank you to EVERYONE who shared his story! #home 🙌🏼 https://t.co/PhyNzYmGbA pic.twitter.com/9oCIMpQD59 — DSPCA (@DublinSPCA) July 7, 2023

Gillian Bird from the DSPCA says he's now happily part of a new family:

"He's settled in, he's living the life of Riley and seems very confortable in his new home.

We've been chatting away to the famly and everything seems to be absolutely fantasic

She added: " It was coming up on his 500th day that he was in the shelter with us.

Jordan was quite a special case when it came to adoption, he was a bit set in his ways so it was really just a question of finding the right family for him."

