Play Button
Play Button
News

Ricky Gervais adds second Irish date after first sells out

Ricky Gervais adds second Irish date after first sells out
Ricky Gervais, © PA Archive/PA Images
Beat News
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

James Cox

Ricky Gervais has added a second date at 3Arena Dublin on July 12th, his first date on July 11th sold out after tickets went on sale this morning.

Tickets for the extra date in Gervais' Armageddon tour at 3Arena, Dublin are on sale now from www.ticketmaster.ie.

The British comedian has already visited some of the biggest venues in the UK across the Armageddon tour, along with further UK dates in Cambridge, Leeds, Manchester, Cardiff, Nottingham, Liverpool, Birmingham and Bristol.

Advertisement

He has also announced four London dates at the London Palladium and OVO Wembley Arena.

Gervais has already performed in Amsterdam, Prague and Helsinki and further European dates alongside Dublin include Vienna, Barcelona, Copenhagen, Stockholm, Berlin and Munich.

US and Canada shows will include New York, LA, Toronto and Montreal.

His 2021 tour SuperNature subsequently became one of the most watched comedy specials of the year on Netflix, when it aired in May 2022.

Advertisement

Gervais' comedy-drama After Life, which he wrote, directed and starred in, was a huge hit with the third season released in 2022.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Carlow News 1

Investigation launched after man in his 50s dies in Carlow workplace accident

 By Robbie Byrne
News 2

High pressure could bring blue skies and warmer temperatures next week

 By Robbie Byrne
News 3

One driver's roundabout trick divides the internet-have you done this?

 By Michelle Heffernan
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement