Road works underway in Waterford and Wexford

Drivers are being advised to allow for extra journey time as several road works are underway in Waterford and Wexford.

From today (Tuesday) the next phase of traffic management in Ferrybank in Waterford begins on Fountain Street between the junctions with Rockshire Road and Abbey Road.

Waterford City and County Council expect the works to take approximately six weeks to complete.

Warnings and signage will be in place throughout the works and on approaches.

Advertisement

The local authority says when works are complete it will deliver a new realigned section of Abbey Road with increased capacity.

The footprint of the existing Abbey Road will be recreated into a cycle and pedestrian-friendly local road access for the schools and nursing homes located on this section of the road. Access to the new South East Greenway will also be created. In Wexford, Redmond Road from its junction with Spawell Road to the junction with 1798 Street will remain until February 23rd between 8am and 5.30pm daily. Wexford County Council says local access will be facilitated. Advertisement There is also a temporary road closure for essential road resurfacing works on the L-6082-1 Kereight-Galbally until today (Tuesday February 20th) with local access only.