Roman Emperor known for promiscuity reclassified as trans woman

A Roman Emperor has been reclassified as a trans woman and will now be referred to with she/her pronouns.

The North Hertfordshire Museum in the UK conducted a research and concluded that according to classical texts, Emperor Marcus Aurelius Antoninus asked to be called 'lady' instead of 'lord'.

The emperor - more commonly referred to as Elagabalus ruled the Roman Empire for just four years between 218AD and 222AD.

She, as the emperor is now known, was assassinated aged just 18.

A museum spokesperson said: "[it's] only polite and respectful to be sensitive to identifying pronouns for people in the past."

According to Unilad, the museum is said to have consulted LGBTQ+ charity, Stonewall, to ensure 'displays, publicity and talks are as up-to-date and inclusive as possible.'

The UK museum has one coin of Elagabalus, something that is often displayed amongst other LGBTQ+ items in its large collection.

It is said that Elagabalus had quite the reputation back in the day, known for sexual promiscuity and became quite the controversial figure.

Historians working with the museum have said that feminine behavior displayed by a man in those times would not have been acceptable.

Some historians have argued these accounts may have been an attempt at character assassination against Elagabalus.

"The Romans didn’t have our idea of ‘trans’ as a category, but they used accusations of sexual behaviour ‘as a woman’ as one of the worst insults against men," said Andrew Wallace-Hadrill, a Cambridge classics professor.

