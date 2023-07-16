Play Button
Ronan Keating's brother killed in Mayo car crash

Ronan Keating. Photo: PA
Dayna Kearney
A man killed in a two-vehicle crash in Mayo o Saturday has been named as the brother of singer Ronan Keating.

Ciaran Keating, the older brother of Ronan Keating, was killed in a two-vehicle collision on the N5 near Swinford.

A male driver in the second vehicle is receiving treatment in hospital for serious injuries, while a male passenger, in that case, has also been hospitalised.

Separately, a teenager died in a two-car collision on the N24 in Ballykisteen in Tipperary overnight.

His body has been brought to University Hospital Waterford where a post-mortem examination will take place.

The driver of the car, along with three other passengers were taken to University Hospital Limerick with serious injuries.

Both roads had been closed for technical examinations, but have since reopened.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses who saw either collision to come forward.

