Ryanair boss warns of increase to price of flights

People will be facing higher prices if they want to jet away on holiday this summer.

Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary's warning fares at the low-cost airline will rise by around 10 per cent over the summer months.

It's because of a lack of planes, which means passenger demand can't be met.

Editor of Travel Extra - Eoghan Corry - says the recent safety issues at Boeing are largely to blame.

"Ryanair would have anticipated 57 new aircraft by the summer they're going to get 40 odd of those.

"It means we're going to have fewer seats than we have demand for them - it's a very raw supply and demand situation - w

"When supply outstrips demand prices go down - when demand outstips demand prices go up - that's what happening this summer," Corry says.

