Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Ryanair boss warns of increase to price of flights

Ryanair boss warns of increase to price of flights
Ryanair, © PA Wire/PA Images
Aoife Kearns
Aoife Kearns
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

People will be facing higher prices if they want to jet away on holiday this summer.

Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary's warning fares at the low-cost airline will rise by around 10 per cent over the summer months.

It's because of a lack of planes, which means passenger demand can't be met.

Editor of Travel Extra - Eoghan Corry - says the recent safety issues at Boeing are largely to blame.

Advertisement

"Ryanair would have anticipated 57 new aircraft by the summer they're going to get 40 odd of those.

"It means we're going to have fewer seats than we have demand for them - it's a very raw supply and demand situation - w

"When supply outstrips demand prices go down - when demand outstips demand prices go up - that's what happening this summer," Corry says.

The latest news is available on our website Beat102103.com.

Advertisement

 

 

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Ours to Protect 1

Ep 37 - Stanley Cups

 By Joleen Murphy
News 2

Body of man (80s) discovered in Kerry

 By Aoife Kearns
Sport 3

GAA: Cork beat Waterford, Wexford and Clare play out draw

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement