Saturn, Jupiter and the Moon all visible this week

There's a triple whammy in the sky this week as Saturn, the Moon and Jupiter will be visible.

On Tuesday, November 21st, the two planets will align with the Moon to create what Astronomy Ireland is calling the 'most incredible event of the year'.

Thankfully, the weather forecast for Tuesday night is looking clear, meaning the chance of catching a glimpse of this unique event is high.

For any budding astronomers, Astronomy Ireland is hosting an event to mark the special occasion at their headquarters in Dublin.

They say Saturn will be the star of the show, as it's 'particularly well placed in the evening skies this month'.

David Moore, Editor and Founder of Astronomy Ireland magazine says you can see Saturn as an average star if you know where to look, but using a telescope makes the experience:

What you get to see is a huge globe, 9 times wider than Earth and an even bigger set of rings circling it. The telescopes we use are a thousand more powerful than your eyes and can show the planet big, bold, and beautiful even though it is nearly a billion miles (more than a billion km) away!

Astronomy Ireland is running a Saturn watch party on Tuesday, November 21st, where you see the rare event through world-class telescopes.

